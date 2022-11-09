Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,537 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Enbridge by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.7 %

ENB traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 163,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,734. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.