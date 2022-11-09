Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 4,473 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.75. 100,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,714. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $291.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.88.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

