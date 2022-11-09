Argent Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.07. The stock had a trading volume of 151,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,935. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

