Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.62. The company had a trading volume of 104,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,883. The firm has a market cap of $294.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.52.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

