Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,527,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16,124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 260,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 258,629 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 118,584 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,076,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. 17,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

