Argent Advisors Inc. Has $612,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,823 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,079,000 after acquiring an additional 623,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,642,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,423,000 after acquiring an additional 354,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

ET traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 404,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,295,965. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

