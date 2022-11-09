Argent Advisors Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 8,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 793,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $362.59. The company had a trading volume of 82,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.55 and its 200 day moving average is $317.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

