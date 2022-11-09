Argent Advisors Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 8,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.
Insider Activity
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE GS traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $362.59. The company had a trading volume of 82,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.55 and its 200 day moving average is $317.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.38.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.