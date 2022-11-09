Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,456 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 84,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.44. 284,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,251,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.86. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

