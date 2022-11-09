Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.