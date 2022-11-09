Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 97 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.79. 155,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,657. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

