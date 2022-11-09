ARMOR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $361,034.32 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $361,034.32 and approximately $36,591.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00540449 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.54 or 0.28091172 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.