Armstrong World Industries (AWI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE: AWI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2022 – Armstrong World Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $103.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Armstrong World Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $113.00.

10/20/2022 – Armstrong World Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Armstrong World Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $103.00.

10/17/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $74.40. 5,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,114. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48.

Get Armstrong World Industries Inc alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 194.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.