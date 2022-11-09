Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Arrival Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Arrival has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arrival by 4,438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,717 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Arrival by 704.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arrival by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Arrival by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,010,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 822,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

