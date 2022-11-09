Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.