Arweave Price Reaches $10.47 (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.47 or 0.00059846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $349.49 million and $95.88 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,487.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00562335 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00230392 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
