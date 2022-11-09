ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0979

ASD (ASD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $64.64 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,192.38 or 0.99915452 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009144 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00041251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00224813 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10135241 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,359,378.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.