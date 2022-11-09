ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $13.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.60. 53,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,455. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The stock has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.06 and its 200 day moving average is $503.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

