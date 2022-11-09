Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.22 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,901. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.84. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 82,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $477,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 899,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,348.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

