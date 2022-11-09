ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 129500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

ATAC Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATAC Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATAC Resources

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

