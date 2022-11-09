Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading Down 4.9%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.11. Approximately 197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.47 million and a PE ratio of 4.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,582.58.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

