Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

ATO stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.15. 866,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

