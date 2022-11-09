Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 34,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 93,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.39 million and a PE ratio of -7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 140,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,411.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,376,582 shares in the company, valued at C$5,944,264.10. Insiders have purchased a total of 296,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,781 in the last ninety days.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

