Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $775.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.16 or 0.00078016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00062701 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012904 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023516 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005783 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,744,951 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
