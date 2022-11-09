Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $775.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.16 or 0.00078016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00062701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023516 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005783 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,744,951 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

