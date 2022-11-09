Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) is Intelligent Financial Strategies’ 4th Largest Position

Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 15,813.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,744 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 161,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 125,197 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 284,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 102,115 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVUV traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $84.13.

