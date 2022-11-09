AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given New GBX 2,750 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,675 ($30.80) to GBX 2,750 ($31.66) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($35.69) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,717.50.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AVEVF remained flat at $34.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.