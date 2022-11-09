AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) to Issue GBX 13 Dividend

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.15) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AVEVA Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,139 ($36.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,076.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,578.89. The firm has a market cap of £9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.01. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,800 ($20.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,620 ($41.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AVEVA Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,113 ($35.84) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,278.25 ($37.75).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

