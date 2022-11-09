Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. 89,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,010. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

