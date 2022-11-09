Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,751,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,704,000 after purchasing an additional 832,329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 218,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 232,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $120.55.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
