Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in ASML by 27.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $316,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $2,736,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 10.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.24. 24,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.39. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

