Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.22. 97,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

