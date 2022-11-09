Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $36,780,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 646,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 11,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

