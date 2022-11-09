Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. 33,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,281. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

