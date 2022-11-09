Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) dropped 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 251,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 104,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avidian Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Avidian Gold

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

Featured Stories

