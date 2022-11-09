AVITA Medical (RCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 101.08% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCEL opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

