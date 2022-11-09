AVITA Medical (RCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 101.08% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AVITA Medical Trading Up 4.4 %
RCEL opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.
Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.