Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.54 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 952.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,099,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

