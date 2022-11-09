Axie Infinity Price Hits $6.76 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.76 or 0.00040076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $647.70 million and approximately $182.59 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,862.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008904 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00233389 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,843,930 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,879,206.50511771 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.69288492 USD and is down -14.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $192,211,978.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

