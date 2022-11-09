Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $54,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after buying an additional 417,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,723,000 after buying an additional 141,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,183. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

