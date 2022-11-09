Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 23,561 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $41,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

