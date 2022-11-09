Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $39.70 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $39,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CME stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $172.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.17. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

