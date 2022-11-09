Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $46.67 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398,902 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Weyerhaeuser worth $46,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $67,819,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 992,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,623. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

