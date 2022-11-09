Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $48.07 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1,710.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $48,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

STERIS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,863. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

