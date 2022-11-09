Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $32,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $148.27. The stock had a trading volume of 635,423 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.29. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

