Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 268,485 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,485 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 404,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 609.8% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 497,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 427,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IEMG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 475,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,513,850. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.