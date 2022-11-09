Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 374,686 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $216,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 284,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,020,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.86. 31,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,109. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.