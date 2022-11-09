Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,409 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after buying an additional 358,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,256,000 after buying an additional 345,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,001,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,389. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.