Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $35,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $397.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.23.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

