Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,730 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $44,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 80,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.