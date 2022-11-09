Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 94,147 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,147 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $33,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $803,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.86. 4,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,548. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

