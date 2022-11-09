Ball Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

Get Ball alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.