Ball Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
