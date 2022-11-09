Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,588 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 9.4 %

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

BBD stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

